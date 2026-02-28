Nico Schlotterbeck News: Strikes in Der Klassiker
Schlotterbeck scored a goal while taking two shots, blocking two shots and making eight clearances during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.
Schlotterbeck opened the scoring with a goal in the 26th minute while leading Dortmund in blocks and clearances during the defeat. The goal was the first since January 24th for the defender in his first appearance since February 7th.
