Nico Schlotterbeck News: Suspension ends
Schlotterbeck is no longer banned and is an option for the club moving forward.
Schlotterbeck is ready to play again after a brief absence due to a suspension, only missing one game. With seven clean sheets in 17 league appearances (17 starts) this season, the defender is likely to assume a starting role immediately in their next game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Schlotterbeck See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16153 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9313 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia DortmundMay 7, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSGMay 1, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Schlotterbeck See More