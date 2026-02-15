Nico Schlotterbeck headshot

Nico Schlotterbeck News: Suspension ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Schlotterbeck is no longer banned and is an option for the club moving forward.

Schlotterbeck is ready to play again after a brief absence due to a suspension, only missing one game. With seven clean sheets in 17 league appearances (17 starts) this season, the defender is likely to assume a starting role immediately in their next game.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
