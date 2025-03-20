Fantasy Soccer
Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck News: Three tackles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Schlotterbeck registered one cross, a chance created and three tackles in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Leipzig.

Schlotterbeck had a decent day despite his club ending up on the losing side and allowing two goals, notching there tackles and three clearances in the defense. He added a little bit in the attack to, notching a shot, a chance created and two crosses. He is a regular starter once again, starting in all 34 of his appearances and having yet to miss a start when available.

Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
