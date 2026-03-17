Nico Williams Injury: Aims return against Getafe
Williams (sports hernia) is aiming a return against Getafe after the international break, according to Marca.
Williams is still working his way back from recurring groin issues and remains a few weeks out from returning to the matchday squad. The medical staff is targeting a comeback for him in early April against Getafe right after the March international break, giving the winger a clear timeline to ramp back up. He will aim to regain full sharpness without setbacks as the Basques push through a tough campaign, while Alex Berenguer and Robert Navarro are in line for increased minutes up front in his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now