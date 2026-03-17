Nico Williams Injury: Aims return against Getafe

Williams (sports hernia) is aiming a return against Getafe after the international break, according to Marca.

Williams is still working his way back from recurring groin issues and remains a few weeks out from returning to the matchday squad. The medical staff is targeting a comeback for him in early April against Getafe right after the March international break, giving the winger a clear timeline to ramp back up. He will aim to regain full sharpness without setbacks as the Basques push through a tough campaign, while Alex Berenguer and Robert Navarro are in line for increased minutes up front in his absence.