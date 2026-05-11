Nico Williams Injury: Expected back for World Cup opener

Williams (hamstring) was cleared of any serious damage following Monday's medical examinations, with an MRI ruling out a tendon lesion and confirming an absence of two to three weeks, putting him on track to be available for Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde, according to Marca.

Williams had come off in the 35th minute of Sunday's clash against Valencia amid fears of a significant hamstring injury, but the results of further testing have provided a considerably more optimistic picture than initially feared. The winger will follow a progressive and rigorous rehabilitation program over the coming weeks, with the timeline suggesting he could be ready for Spain's first group stage match, though the coaching staff will not take any unnecessary risks with his fitness. Coach Luis De la Fuente had been prepared to wait until the second or third group stage fixture if needed, but the medical update opens the door for an earlier return. The ruling out of any tendon damage was the key concern for both Athletic Club and the Spanish national team following Sunday's exit, and the positive diagnosis is a major relief heading into the summer tournament.