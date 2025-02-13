Fantasy Soccer
Nico Williams headshot

Nico Williams Injury: Expected to be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Williams (hamstring) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against Espanyol, Javier R. Beltran of Diario AS reports.

Williams has missed Athletic's last two matches, but his return to training suggests he should be an option to play Sunday, and could even start if his fitness progression continues on the right track. The star winger has one goal and three assists across 19 appearances (16 starts) in the league.

