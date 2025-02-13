Nico Williams Injury: Expected to be available Sunday
Williams (hamstring) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against Espanyol, Javier R. Beltran of Diario AS reports.
Williams has missed Athletic's last two matches, but his return to training suggests he should be an option to play Sunday, and could even start if his fitness progression continues on the right track. The star winger has one goal and three assists across 19 appearances (16 starts) in the league.
