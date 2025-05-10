Nico Williams Injury: Not an option for Alaves
Williams (groin) is out for Sunday's match against Alaves after being left off the squad list.
Williams was a game-time decision for Sunday but is no longer an option, as he was not included in the squad list. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter who has bagged 10 league goal contributions this season. This will force changes, with Moran Sannadi as a likely replacement.
