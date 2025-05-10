Fantasy Soccer
Nico Williams Injury: Not an option for Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Williams (groin) is out for Sunday's match against Alaves after being left off the squad list.

Williams was a game-time decision for Sunday but is no longer an option, as he was not included in the squad list. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter who has bagged 10 league goal contributions this season. This will force changes, with Moran Sannadi as a likely replacement.

