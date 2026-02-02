Williams is set for another treatment process and is heading to the sidelines, with six to eight weeks out expected. This is likely something to try to put his injury issues from this season behind him ahead of the World Cup, now set to miss out until the end of March. Unfortunately, this will force a change for time being, with Robert Navarro and Alex Berenguer likely to see more time on the left while Inaki Williams works back into the starting XI. This is a major loss for the club, needing to replace a top playmaker who holds six goal contributions this season.