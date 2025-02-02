Nico Williams Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Williams was held out of Sunday's match against Betis with a hamstring injury.

Williams was a late call out of the team sheet for Athletic with a hamstring injury. He has been getting toms of playing time for the side with 11 starts in the last 12 appearances, averaging about 83 minutes of play while assisting three times while logging in 63 crosses (17 accurate), 22 chances created and 15 tackles in that span.