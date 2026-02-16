Nico Williams Injury: Picks up sports hernia

Williams is out for the time being due to a sports hernia, according to his club.

Williams has hit the sidelines for the next few weeks, as the attacker has entered a program and is seeing a specialist due to a hernia. This will likely take him out of play for a few weeks, likely to remain out until March. That said, they will hope for the return of Alex Berenguer (undisclosed), otherwise Inaki Williams, Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Serrano will likely lead the attack.