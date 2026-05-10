Nico Williams Injury: Picks up worrying injury

Williams was forced off the field in the 36th minute of Sunday's match against Valencia due to an apparent serious hamstring injury, his brother Inaki stated, per Javier Beltran of AS Diario. "The injury is a little questionable, for the moment in which it is, it was sweet, returning to its level. Now, let's cross our fingers and make it as little as possible. The [messed] up thing is that he leaves us without him these days, he is also close to the World Cup, but the hard thing is that we can't count on him in the last games. I have talked just enough with him, it is not the time to overwhelm him, and he will have many things on his mind. He was pretty lame, he said he had never felt such pain."

Williams is worrying numerous fans around the Spanish National Team after his exit Sunday, coming off ahead of halftime due to an injury. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, this is a major storyline to watch for the player, as he broke out with Spain at Euro 2024 and might not be involved now if the injury is deemed serious, which appears to be the initial case. However, there is still some time to recover, and he has yet to be tested for further injury, so nothing is confirmed yet.