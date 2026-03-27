Nico Williams Injury: Returns to full training

Williams (groin) returned to full training Friday and is on track to be available against Getafe on Sunday, April 5, after the international break.

Williams has been sidelined since Feb. 8, when he played 76 minutes in the 4-2 win over Levante, but he seems set to return after the break following a six-game absence. Williams has four goals and two assists in 19 league appearances (15 starts) this season, and if he trains well throughout next week, he should be a lock to return to the starting lineup once the league resumes.