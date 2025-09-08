Williams was forced off right before the break in Sunday's 6-0 World Cup Qualifying win over Turkey after suffering a muscular injury to his left adductor. The younger brother of Inaki will undergo further examinations once back in Bilbao to know the extent of his injury, but his participation in the games against Alaves on Saturday and Arsenal next Tuesday is already in doubt. If the left winger has to miss some time to recover, Alex Berenguer will likely replace him on the left flank, with Maroan Sannadi finding back a starting role as a striker.