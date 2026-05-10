Nico Williams Injury: Taken off in first half

Williams was forced off the field in the 36th minute of Sunday's match against Valencia due to an apparent injury.

Williams is worrying numerous fans around the Spanish National Team after his exit Sunday, coming off ahead of halftime due to an injury. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, this is a major storyline to watch for the player, as he broke at the last World Cup and might not be involved now if the injury is deemed serious. However, there is still some time to recover, and he has yet to be tested for further injury, so nothing is confirmed yet.