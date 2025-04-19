Nico Williams Injury: Won't face Real Madrid

Williams is not in the squad for Sunday's game against Real Madrid due to a sports hernia, Juanma Velasco of MARCA reports.

The star winger won't be available for Sunday's matchup due to the injury, and although it might not keep him sidelined over a prolonged stretch, the club has decided not to risk him. This means either Alvaro Djalo or Alex Berenguer will likely start on the left side of the attack until Williams is ready to return. Athletic are expected to exercise caution on Williams' recovery since the goal is to have him ready for the UEFA Europa League semifinals against Manchester United on May 1.