Nico Williams News: Active in final third in win

Williams recorded one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Osasuna.

Williams wasn't credited with the assist on Gorka Guruzeta's goal, but there's no question that he was the architect of that sequence with one of his trademark runs on the left wing. Williams has a solid floor on offense due to his creativity-based numbers, but he would have far more fantasy upside if he were able to score or assist regularly. He hasn't scored a goal in league play since January, and he hasn't delivered an assist since December. Furthermore, he hasn't recorded a goal contribution since returning to the squad three games following his latest injury setback -- a groin injury that sidelined him for six matches between Feb. 15 and April 5.