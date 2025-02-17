Nico Williams News: Assists in return
Williams assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.
Williams assisted in his first match back from injury, coming off the bench to play 25 minutes on Sunday. He will likely return to the lineup once he is fully fit, recording a goal with four assists in 20 La Liga games, 16 of them coming as starts.
