Williams was very active in the match despite not directly contributing to a goal, which has been a common theme in many of his appearances this season. He has continued to struggle for end product, recording just five goal contributions in 15 league matches, not a significant improvement from the 10 he posted in 29 games last season. Even so, Williams remains a key figure for Athletic Bilbao and continues to start regularly, offering strong overall impact with 23 chances created and 13 successful crosses this season. He will have one of his better opportunities to get on the scoresheet against a Mallorca side that currently sits 16th in the table.