Nico Williams News: Involved in three goals in win

Williams scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Williams was credited with the assist in Robert Navarro's goal early in the second half, but he'd later find the back of the net twice -- right when the team needed him the most. Williams gave Athletic a 3-2 lead with a clever finish after a one-two with Gorka Guruzeta in the 83rd minute, and he'd later close things out with a chipped finish four minutes later. This was Williams' first two-goal performance of the season, and he has nine goal contributions (G6, A3) in the 2025/26 Liga campaign.