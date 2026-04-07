Nico Williams News: Makes return Sunday

Williams had five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Getafe.

Williams made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing nearly two months with a groin injury. He subbed onto the field at halftime and instantly made an impact, recording five crosses and creating two chances over the second half of the contest. Now that he's back healthy, he has a good chance to return to the starting XI Sunday versus Villarreal.