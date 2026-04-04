Nico Williams News: Option moving forward

Williams (pubalgia) has been included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Getafe, the club posted.

Williams has been sidelined since early February due to his recurrent groin issues, making Sunday's return a welcome boost for Athletic Club. The left winger has been one of their most productive attackers this season with four goals and two assists in 19 league appearances, and getting him back in the starting lineup gives the Basques a serious attacking weapon heading into the final stretch of the campaign.