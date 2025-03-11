Nico Williams News: Scores in draw

Williams scored a goal off four shots (two on target) and sent in six inaccurate crosses during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Williams was once again one of his team's biggest threats up front and saved his team from another loss as he headed home a cross from the right flank to draw things level at 1-1 just before the hour mark. That's now three goals and two assists over the last four league games for the forward, who finally bounced back after a slow start of campaign.