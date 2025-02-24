Fantasy Soccer
Nico Williams headshot

Nico Williams News: Scores two and assists another

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Williams scored two goals and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 7-1 win against Valladolid.

Williams was involved in three goals Sunday, his first match this season with multiple goal contributions. He assisted Mikel Jauregizar's opening goal in the 10th minute, found the back of the net in the 35 minute off a Yuri Berchiche assist, then scored an unassisted goal in the 66th minute to take the 5-1 lead. He was subbed off for Peio Canales shortly after his second goal.

Nico Williams
Athletic
More Stats & News
