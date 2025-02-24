Nico Williams News: Scores two and assists another

Williams scored two goals and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 7-1 win against Valladolid.

Williams was involved in three goals Sunday, his first match this season with multiple goal contributions. He assisted Mikel Jauregizar's opening goal in the 10th minute, found the back of the net in the 35 minute off a Yuri Berchiche assist, then scored an unassisted goal in the 66th minute to take the 5-1 lead. He was subbed off for Peio Canales shortly after his second goal.