Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Williams headshot

Nico Williams News: Three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Williams recorded three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Osasuna.

Williams recorded three shots in Sunday's draw, putting two on target and adding one chance created. Although he was unable to add anything to his goal tally, it was still a decent outing for him as he kept his fourth clean sheet of the season. He won one tackle and five duels as he played the full 90 minutes for the 12th time this season.

Nico Williams
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now