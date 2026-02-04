Williams was originally expected to miss at least six weeks of action, but now it appears he'll take the risk of an often complicated injury, with the forward surprisingly playing and providing an assist in Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-finals match against Valencia. It's possible he'll be able to help the team in limited minutes per game over the next few weeks, but it's unclear if he'll reach his top level, having produced four goals and two assists over 21 league or UCL appearances this season. Both Robert Navarro and Alex Berenguer will likely split playing time with Williams or fill in for him if he's rested in some games.