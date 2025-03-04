Nicola Leali News: Allows one in draw

Leali made zero saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Leali could've done a better job to prevent Alberto Grassi's shot from going in in the 36th minute. Then, the goalkeeper didn't see any action as his team dominated the opposition for the rest of the contest and the lack of saves on his stat line definitely hurt his fantasy output. Despite this off game, the goalkeeper is still having a strong campaign since taking over as a starter, with eight clean sheets and just 20 goals allowed over 20 appearances.