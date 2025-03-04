Fantasy Soccer
Nicola Leali headshot

Nicola Leali News: Allows one in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Leali made zero saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Leali could've done a better job to prevent Alberto Grassi's shot from going in in the 36th minute. Then, the goalkeeper didn't see any action as his team dominated the opposition for the rest of the contest and the lack of saves on his stat line definitely hurt his fantasy output. Despite this off game, the goalkeeper is still having a strong campaign since taking over as a starter, with eight clean sheets and just 20 goals allowed over 20 appearances.

