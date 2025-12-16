Leali maybe could've done a little better when Yann Aurel Bisseck beat him in the 6th minute. On the other hand, Lautaro Martinez's finish for the goal that double the opposition's lead seemed impossible to stop. The goalkeeper then bounced back during the second half, making multiple stops that enabled his team to get back in contention but it wasn't enough for Genoa to salvage a point here. With multiple goals allowed in more than half of the games he played this season, Leali will have another tough challenge on Dec. 21 as his team hosts Atalanta.