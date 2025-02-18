Nicola Leali News: Clean sheet against Venezia
Leali had three saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Venezia.
Leali had a solid outing Monday, stopping all three shot she faced on target to provide his team with a claen sheet. This was his first clean sheet in two games, now having eight in 18 appearances this season. He will have a tough time making it two straight clean sheets in his next contest wehn facing Inter Milan on Saturday.
