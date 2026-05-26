Nicola Leali News: Four saves in rare start

Leali registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Lecce.

Leali got the nod between the posts for the first time in 17 games with survival already secured. He conceded after just six minutes but recovered well to make three saves. The goalkeeper had started the season as first choice, keeping four clean sheets in the opening 20 games, but lost his place after the January arrival of Justin Bijlow, making this his first appearance since then.