Nicola Leali News: Keeps clean sheet on Friday

Leali made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Friday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Leali had another display of safety here but also had luck by his side as he saw Rui Modesto's equalizer being ruled off due to an offside deep into second half's stoppage time. That's now nine clean sheets and just 23 goals allowed over 24 starts this season for the goalkeeper, who's been definitely one of Genoa's most pleasant surprises.