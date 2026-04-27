Nicola Leali News: No saves in defeat

Leali had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Como.

Leali came on at halftime to replace an injured Justin Bijlow in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Como, entering the match already trailing and immediately facing pressure from a visiting attack looking to put the game to bed. Leali has recorded 55 saves, conceded 26 goals and kept four clean sheets in 21 appearances this season, with the injury to his Dutch teammate raising questions over who will start in goal for the final four matches of Genoa's campaign as they look to avoid a relegation battle. He will face Atalanta next Saturday.