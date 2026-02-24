Nicola Zalewski News: Assists from corner in win

Zalewski assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 win over Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Zalewski's whipped in ball from the corner flag setup Atalanta's opening goal in their 2-1 comeback win versus Napoli. The attacking-midfielder led the team with six cross attempts (two accurate) and five corners. Zalewski logged a full 90 minutes Sunday for just the third time across 22 Serie A appearances (16 starts)