Nicola Zalewski News: Assists off the bench

Zalewski assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Udinese.

The midfielder was solid in service in Atalanta's late push for a goal and ultimately got an assist for his efforts. He'll need to be even more efficient to help Atalanta get past Bayern, a team which has allowed only about a one goal per game across Bundesliga and UCL group stage matches this season.