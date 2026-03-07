Nicola Zalewski News: Assists off the bench
Zalewski assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Udinese.
The midfielder was solid in service in Atalanta's late push for a goal and ultimately got an assist for his efforts. He'll need to be even more efficient to help Atalanta get past Bayern, a team which has allowed only about a one goal per game across Bundesliga and UCL group stage matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now