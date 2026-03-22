Nicola Zalewski News: Creates two chances in Verona tilt

Zalewski generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and one corner and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.

Zalewski was one of the most active men for his side and picked up stats across the board in the final third. He'll divvy up minutes with the returning Giacomo Raspadori and Lorenzo Bernasconi in a couple of roles down the stretch. He has swung in at least one cross in eight appearances in a row, racking up 33 deliveries (nine accurate), assisting twice and posting 10 shots (two on target) and seven chances created over that span.