Nicola Zalewski News: Nets in win

Zalewski scored from holding midfield during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lazio. The midfielder was efficient, taking three shots and scoring once. It was a stellar showing for the most part, as he made the most of his chances on the ball in a comfortable win against a good opponent. Zalewski isn't likely to be a consistent goalscoring threat despite netting here.