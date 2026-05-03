Nicola Zalewski News: Productive showing against Genoa

Zalewski created three scoring chances and generated two shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Zalewski returned to the XI after two matches, as he was picked over Raoul Bellanova to replace Lorenzo Bernasconi (knee) and had great volume but little precision. He recorded a new season high in crosses. He has sent in at least one in 13 straight displays, racking up 54 deliveries (12 accurate), providing two assists and adding 16 shots (two on target), 14 chances created and 29 corners during that stretch.