Nicola Zalewski

Nicola Zalewski News: Provides assist versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Zalewski assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in 14 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Zalewski wasted no time making an impact with his new team, as he helped the final push with his activity on the wing and assisted Stefan De Vrij with a feed from the baseline. It's his second assist this year. He'll compete with Federico Dimarco and Carlos Augusto going forward.

Nicola Zalewski
Inter Milan
