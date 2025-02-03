Nicola Zalewski News: Provides assist versus Milan

Zalewski assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in 14 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Zalewski wasted no time making an impact with his new team, as he helped the final push with his activity on the wing and assisted Stefan De Vrij with a feed from the baseline. It's his second assist this year. He'll compete with Federico Dimarco and Carlos Augusto going forward.