Nicola Zalewski News: Sends in three crosses against Bayern Munich

Zalewski had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two interceptions in Tuesday's 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Zalewski was a little more active than most of his teammates but was subpar relative to his previous showings. He has swung in at least one cross in six games on the trot, racking up 25 deliveries (six accurate), assisting twice and adding eight shots (two on target), five key passes and 16 corners over that span. He has been splitting time with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Lazar Samardzic while Giacomo Raspadori (thigh) is on the mend.