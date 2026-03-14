Nicola Zalewski News: Serviceable performance against Inter

Zalewski drew four fouls and recorded five crosses (zero accurate), two interceptions and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Zalewski paced his team in crosses along with Lorenzo Bernasconi and Davide Zappacosta, but he couldn't connect with a teammate in any of them. His minutes might decrease with Charles De Ketelaere returning and Giacomo Raspadori (thigh) expected to do the same soon. He might head back to the wing, splitting duties with Lorenzo Bernasconi after a good run as a no.10. He has tallied at least one cross in seven fixtures on the trot, amassing 30 deliveries (nine accurate), assisting twice and adding five chances created, 18 corners and six interceptions over that span. Instead, he failed to register a tackle for the first time in six contests.