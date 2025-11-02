Zalewski put up some stats in the back in his return to the starting lineup after getting a breather midweek but failed to guard Nicolo Zaniolo properly on the game-winning goal and was a non-factor on offense, failing to launch a cross for the first time this year. He has tallied two shots (one on target), one key pass, 14 deliveries (two acrosses) and eight corners in his last four displays. Instead, he maintained his season-long streak of performances with at least one tackle and has put up 10 in the season (six won). He generally alternates with Lorenzo Bernasconi and Davide Zappacosta on the left flank.