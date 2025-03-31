Nicola Zalewski News: Subs in late in Udinese tilt

Zalewski (calf) registered one cross (zero accurate), five passes and one clearance in 14 in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Udinese.

Zalewski was inserted for the final portion of the game after skipping five fixtures due to a calf injury and didn't play enough to put up numbers. He's set for an uptick in minutes while Denzel Dumfries (thigh) is on the shelf, as he'll split duties with Matteo Darmian on the right wing.