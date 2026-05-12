Nicolai Remberg News: Assists in 3-2 win
Remberg assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win against SC Freiburg.
Remberg assisted as Hamburg won 3-2 against Freiburg. This was his second assist of the season in a game where he created four chances. This was the first time this season he has created more than two chances and only the second time he has created more than one chance.
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