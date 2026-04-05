Nicolai Remberg News: Ends suspension
Remberg has ended his suspension and is an option for the club moving forward.
Remberg is back with his team after a match missed due to a tenth yellow card, as the midfielder has served his one-game ban. The club should instantly insert him back into the starting XI, as he has only missed out twice all season, both due to suspension. He has one assist in 26 appearances this season.
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