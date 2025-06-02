Nicolai Remberg News: Signs with Hamburger

Remberg has signed with Hamburger SV, joining from Holstein Kiel, his new club announced. "Nicolai has steadily improved in recent years thanks to his strong commitment and willingness to learn, constantly working his way up. His physicality and resilience will benefit our squad and our game," said Sporting Director Stefan Kuntz.

Remberg has signed with Hamburger SV from Holstein Kiel ahead of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season. The 24-year-old German midfielder made 32 Bundesliga appearances last season starting 26 times and missing two games due to yellow card suspensions. Remberg began his professional career with Preussen Munster and has played 217 senior matches to date. Known for his physicality and work rate he will strengthen HSV's midfield options.