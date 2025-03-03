Fantasy Soccer
Nicolai Remberg News: Strong in clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Remberg generated two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Union Berlin.

Remberg kept just his second clean sheet of the season Sunday and was a big reason why. He made a season-high nine clearances and led his side in both duels won (16) and aerial duels won (11). He also won two tackles, intercepted one pass and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

