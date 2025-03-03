Nicolai Remberg News: Strong in clean sheet Sunday
Remberg generated two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Union Berlin.
Remberg kept just his second clean sheet of the season Sunday and was a big reason why. He made a season-high nine clearances and led his side in both duels won (16) and aerial duels won (11). He also won two tackles, intercepted one pass and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.
