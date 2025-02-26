Nicolas Benedetti News: Assists against Monterrey

Benedetti assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Monterrey.

Benedetti generated a favorable chance for Anderson Duarte to score the 39th-minute winner in a tough matchup. The playmaker has delivered at least three crosses and one assist in each of his last three games but has failed to score over the last four. He'll continue to play a key role in the team's attacks going forward, especially considering that they'll lose a lot of talent in the absence of Yoel Barcenas (knee) for the remainder of the season.