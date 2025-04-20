Nicolas Benedetti News: Delivers seven crosses in defeat

Benedetti had two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-0 loss against America.

Benedetti attempted as much as a dominant home side allowed him to in the week 17 matchup. He finished with four goals and three assists while averaging 1.2 shots (0.5 on target), 7.2 crosses (2.2 accurate) and 3.8 corner kicks per game over 13 Clausura 2025 appearances. Those numbers were well above his team's overall performance, confirming the playmaker as their most talented forward now that he has managed to stay fit for a while.