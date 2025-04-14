Nicolas Benedetti News: Earns one-game ban

Benedetti has been suspended for the upcoming clash against Tijuana due to yellow card accumulation, according to the FMF disciplinary commission.

Benedetti has been active lately but failed to avoid this punishment due to a combination of fouls and arguments throughout the campaign. Losing him is a massive blow to the Canoneros considering that he's the top scorer, assistant and set-piece taker on the squad. Attackers such as Omar Moreno and Gilberto Adame could gain playing time in his absence. Once the suspension is over, Benedetti is expected to return to action on April 19 at America.