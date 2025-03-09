Nicolas Benedetti News: Plays 82 minutes in draw

Benedetti (knee) registered five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Pachuca.

Benedetti delivered a team-high five crosses and two chances created, yet he failed to make the score sheet this time, ending a streak of four games with at least one goal or assist. He remained in the initial lineup after leaving the previous match with minor discomfort. The attacker has been his team's most consistent offensive contributor lately, and that is unlikely to change in the current season.