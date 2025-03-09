Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Benedetti headshot

Nicolas Benedetti News: Plays 82 minutes in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Benedetti (knee) registered five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Pachuca.

Benedetti delivered a team-high five crosses and two chances created, yet he failed to make the score sheet this time, ending a streak of four games with at least one goal or assist. He remained in the initial lineup after leaving the previous match with minor discomfort. The attacker has been his team's most consistent offensive contributor lately, and that is unlikely to change in the current season.

Nicolas Benedetti
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
