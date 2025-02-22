Nicolas Benedetti News: Provides assist in loss

Benedetti assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-1 loss against Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Benedetti put a low ball into the box for Jordan Sierra to score during the 42nd minute of Friday's defeat. Other than that, the Colombian won six of his 16 duels and completed one of six dribble attempts throughout the match. He finally played a full game for the first time this season, while the assist added to his three direct contributions over his last four league outings.